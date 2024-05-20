As the trading week gets underway, I take a look at the Three major currency pairs - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD from a technical perspective.

The USD is stronger on the day and is making some breaks to new dollar highs, Having said that, the EURUSD is testing the key 100 hour moving average at 1.08548. The USDJPY is breaking above a key swing level 155.95. Staying above will be more bullish. The GBPUSD is finding some resistance at 1.27073. That will be the key barometer for traders today.

Find out all about it, in the above video.