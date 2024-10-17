The ECB cut rates by 25 basis points as expected. The US data dump at 8:30 AM ET was stronger than expected with retail sales, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing, and initial jobless claims all better than expected.
In this video take a look at the three major currency pairs from a technical perspective.
- EURUSD is bearish below the 200 day MA at 1.0872.
- USDJPY is trading to a new high and now sets 149.36 as solid support if the buyers are to continue the push higher
- GBPUSD has the 1.3000 level as the key short term barometer for buyers and sellers today.
