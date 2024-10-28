EURUSD:

Key Levels:

  • 100-hour MA: 1.08014 (current support)

  • 200-hour MA: 1.08244 (current resistance)

Recent Price Action:

  • EURUSD moved above 100-hour MA on Thursday

  • Touched and slightly broke 200-hour MA on Friday, but couldn't sustain momentum

  • Fell back below 100-hour MA to 1.07813, then rebounded

  • Currently trading between 100-hour MA and 200-hour MA

Current Outlook:

  • Awaiting next directional move

  • Holding above 100-hour MA is bullish, while moving below it could lead to further selling

  • Break above 200-hour MA could signal further upside momentum

USDJPY:

Key Levels and Support:

  • 100-hour MA at 152.149 (and moving higher) is key support today and going forward

  • 200-day MA provided support on Friday

  • 151.90 area will be eyed if price moves below 100-hour MA

Recent Price Action:

  • USDJPY fell to test 200-day MA and 100-hour MA on Friday, then bounced higher

  • Price gapped higher today, reaching 153.87 (just shy of July 31 swing high)

  • Low of current 4-hour bar is 152.45

Resistance and Targets:

  • 61.8% retracement level of move down from July high at 159.397

  • Buyers may make another run to 61.8% level if price stays above 100-hour MA

Overall Outlook:

  • Holding above 100-hour MA is bullish, while moving below it could lead to further selling.

GBPUSD:

Key Levels:

  • Support:

    • 1.2938 (swing area)

    • 1.29627 (100-hour MA)

    • 1.29701 (100-day MA)

  • Resistance:

    • 1.29878 (200-hour MA)

Recent Price Action:

  • GBPUSD moved lower today, bottomed near 1.2938 swing area

  • Bounced higher, moving above 100-hour MA and 100-day MA

  • Found support near 1.29627-1.29701 area over the last few hours

Current Outlook:

  • Break above 200-hour MA (1.29878) would increase bullish bias

  • Failure to stay above 200-hour MA has occurred twice in the last two weeks

  • Holding above 100-hour MA and 100-day MA is bullish, while moving below 1.2938 would be bearish

Key Takeaway:

  • Buyers need to sustain prices above 200-hour MA to confirm bullish momentum.