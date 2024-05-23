The USD is moving lower versus the EURUSD, GBPUSD and the USDJPY to start the trading day.

The EURUSD has broken higher and is testing at 100-day moving average 1.08533.

For the USDJPY it moved to a new high going back to May 14 above 156.75, but has since moved back below that level. Can the sellers lean against that old high and keep a lid on the pair in training today. If so, the rising 100-day moving average near 156.21, is the next major target.

For the GBPUSD, the best way to characterize the price action in it is that traders are trying to figure out what he wants to do above 1.2700. Today the low-price bottomed near that level, but there is a wide of up-and-down price action with lower highs over the last day or so.

And there is a video whose shares are trading up 6.89% in premarket trading and above $1000 to a new record. NASDAQ futures are up 214 points in premarket trading as all boats get lifted.