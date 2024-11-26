The USD moved higher vs the EUR, JPY, GBP and the CAD after Pres. elect Trump said he would impose tariffs on 25% vs Canada and Mexico goods, and a 10% blanket tariff on all China goods.

The dollars gains on the comments were short lived vs the EUR, GBP and JPY, but maintained (mostly) vs the CAD. Nevertheless, there is also up and down volatility that has set some key technical barometers for each pair.

IN this video, I take a look at the technical level in play for the EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and the USDCAD. What are the levels in play and more importantly, I explain why they are important.

Be aware. Be prepared.

Below are the charts of the currency pairs analyzed.

