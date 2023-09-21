The USD has moved higher after the Federal Reserve Rates unchanged but said the rates remain higher for longer and increase their expectations for year-end 2024 rate to 5.1% from 4.6% previously. They also kept the expectations for one more rate hike between now and the end of the year in place. The Swiss National Bank and Bank of England also kept rates unchanged. The Swiss National Bank was expected to raise rates by 25 basis points. They snapped a 5 meeting rate hike string. The Bank of England in a 5 – 4 vote also kept rates unchanged after the better-than-expected CPI data yesterday.

