New York NY Fed Pres. Williams poured cold water on the euphoria for rates a bit when he said the Fed is focused on getting inflation down and pooh-poohed the market reaction after the FOMC rate decision and press conference from Fed Chair Powell. Rates have moved higher with the 2-year yield now up 4.2 basis points and the 10-year yield up to basis points. Rates were lower ahead of his comments.

The US dollar also moved higher: