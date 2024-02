It's

In the video above, I kickstart the Forex trading day with a technical look at the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD.

The US PCE came in as expected and the market has breathed a sigh of relief. The US dollar moved marginally lower. Yields moved lower and stocks moved higher.

What did the price action in the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD do to the bias, risk, targets for those pairs. This video will outline those key levels.