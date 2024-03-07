There is a central-bank tilt in EURUSD and the USDJPY with the focus not on the Fed but on the ECB and the Bank of Japan. The EURUSD is moving lower after the ECB cut their inflation expectations going forward and ECB Pres. Lagarde talk about continued slower growth. However, she did also mentioned that they still needed to see more data and information. The EURUSD retest it's broken 38.2% retracement of the move down from the December high. That level comes at 1.0864. Recall from yesterday, the price tested its 50% midpoint at 1.09165 before finding willing sellers.

The Bank of Japan gave its own little hands on exiting negative interest rates and yield curve control (it will be slow but it could be a start).

While the EURUSD is moving lower, the GBPUSD is higher today and moves closer to the 1.2800 target (trades at 1.2753 currently).