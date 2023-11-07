In this morning video on November 7, 2023, I kickstart the Forex trading day with a technical look at the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD. What are the biases, the risks, the targets for those three major currency pairs?

The USD is higher vs the three major currency pairs today. The EURUSD and the GBPUSD are testing a key hourly moving average at lows and finding some support. The USDJPY has moved above its 100/200 hour MAs which has tilted its bias more to the upside.

Find out all the details in the video kickstart to your trading day.