After interest rate decisions from the Fed, Bank of England, and ECB, the market reaction is to sell the dollar. The Fed was considered more dovish. The Bank of England was more hawkish and the ECB was probably in between, but that has not stopped the USD from moving lower.

In this kickstart video for December 14, I take a look at the three major currency pairs - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD from a technical perspective. Some of the highlights from a technical perspective: