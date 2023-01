Kickstart your day by watching the morning technical video. In this video, I review the EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and USDCAD to get the ball rolling.

Fed's Powell is speaking on a panel, but it will be the CPI data on Thursday which will be key event this week. Fed's Daly, told us yesterday that it is not only the CPI, but the service CPI ex housing which is the inflation measure du jour as the Fed follows its book on what to do.