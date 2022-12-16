It's Friday after a week that saw US CPI come out weaker and a Fed and ECB that were more hawkish. That caused some volatility as the markets pondered higher rates, perhaps slower growth, soft or hard landing, etc.

All of which can lead to increased volatility which should encourage understanding the technicals that are in play driven by the storyline of the day.

In this report Greg Michalowski of Forexlive, looks at the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD from a technical perspective outlining the risk, bias and levels in play for each.

Be aware. Be prepared.