The major European stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are closing sharply lower. The major indices could not dodge the bullet that the US indices are seemingly getting through despite the fact that the focus of the banking crisis is a centered in the US.

However, these types of things always have the potential to spread. Moreover the European stock indices have been outperforming into 2023. If the issues over the last week are part of the lag effect from what has happened with monetary policy globally, that may have a negative impact on growth/earnings. In short sell what is expensive. The European stock indices being higher this year (with some making new all-time highs), they are the most expensive.

Looking at the closing levels:

German DAX fell -3.04%

France's CAC fell -2.90%

UK's FTSE 100 fell -2.58%

Spain's Ibex fell -3.51%

Italy's FTSE MIB fell -3.8%

Looking at France's CAC, it reached an all-time high last Monday, March 6 at 7401.15. That high took out the 2022 high price of 7384.86. The price did move lower after the failed break, but the momentum was much stronger today.

Technically, the price fell below the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the December 21 low at 7014.31. However it still remains comfortably above the 50% midpoint at 6894.69 and the rising 100 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term at 6833.32 (blue line in the chart below).

For the year, the France's CAC is still up 8.31% on the year despite today's sharp declines of nearly 3%.

In comparison, the S&P index is currently trading marginally higher on the year. It closed 2022 at 3839.85. The current prices at 3869 - up 0.7%. The index traded in negative territory earlier today.

France's CAC moves lower

Last week the