The major indices closed higher for the third consecutive day.

  • NASDAQ was the strongest of the three major indices
  • Dow Jones recovered from earlier losses with buying into the close
  • Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks was the biggest percentage gainer
  • NASDAQ index 1.65% away from a record close
  • S&P index only 3.3 points away from an all-time high close
NASDAQ index
The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average rose 35.32 points or 0.10% at 35754.75
  • S&P index rose 14.46 points or 0.31% 4701.22
  • NASDAQ index rose 100.08 points or 0.64% 15787
  • Russell 2000 index is up 17.918 points or 0.80% to 271.71