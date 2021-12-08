The major indices closed higher for the third consecutive day.
- NASDAQ was the strongest of the three major indices
- Dow Jones recovered from earlier losses with buying into the close
- Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks was the biggest percentage gainer
- NASDAQ index 1.65% away from a record close
- S&P index only 3.3 points away from an all-time high close
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 35.32 points or 0.10% at 35754.75
- S&P index rose 14.46 points or 0.31% 4701.22
- NASDAQ index rose 100.08 points or 0.64% 15787
- Russell 2000 index is up 17.918 points or 0.80% to 271.71