The major US indices are closing lower on omicron fears.
- The Dow, S&P and NASDAQ are on pace for their fifth negative session in six trading days.
- The Dow industrial average was down just short of 700 points or -1.98% at it's lows
- The NASDAQ index fell as much as -2.04% at it's lows
- The S&P index fell -1.94% at it's lows
- The S&P index low price got closer to the 100 day moving average at 4523.05. The low for the day reached 4531.10
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average felt -433.30 points or -1.23% at 34932.17
- S&P index -52.6 points or -1.14% at 4568.02
- NASDAQ index -188.73 points or -1.24% at 14980.95
- Russell 2000 fell -34.05 points or -1.57% at 2139.87