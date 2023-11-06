As the day works toward the close, the major US stock indices have turned into negative territory:

Dow Industrial Average is down 61 points or-0.18% at 34000.61

S&P index is down -9.36 points or -0.21% of 4349.01

NASDAQ index is down -22.71 points or -0.71% at 13455.90

All 3 major indices or trading between their 200 day moving average below and 100 day moving average above. Each are also above their 50 day moving average.

Dow industrial average has its 100 day moving average at 34268.04

S&P index is just above its 50-day moving average at 4346.54, but below its 100 day moving average of 4403.07

NASDAQ index is above its 50-day moving average at 13422.12, but below its 100-day moving average at 13617.84

Moving back below the 50-day moving averages would weaken the bullish bias