As the day works toward the close, the major US stock indices have turned into negative territory:

  • Dow Industrial Average is down 61 points or-0.18% at 34000.61
  • S&P index is down -9.36 points or -0.21% of 4349.01
  • NASDAQ index is down -22.71 points or -0.71% at 13455.90

All 3 major indices or trading between their 200 day moving average below and 100 day moving average above. Each are also above their 50 day moving average.

  • Dow industrial average has its 100 day moving average at 34268.04
Dow
Dow industrial average
  • S&P index is just above its 50-day moving average at 4346.54, but below its 100 day moving average of 4403.07
S&P
  • NASDAQ index is above its 50-day moving average at 13422.12, but below its 100-day moving average at 13617.84
NASDAQ
NASDAQ index is above its 50 day moving average

Moving back below the 50-day moving averages would weaken the bullish bias