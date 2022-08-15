The major stock indices are closing higher on the day with the Nasdaq leading the way.
- The major indices are off to a positive start for the week after 4 straight weeks of gains
- 9 or 11 sectors in the S&P moved higher with Energy (-1.9%) and materials (-0.1%) the only sectors to decline. Crude oil is down -$3.11 on the day. The consumer staples rose 1.0%
- The Dow is closing above the 200 day MA for the first time since April 20. The 200 day MA comes in at 32897.15. The price closed at 33191.45
A look at the closes shows:
- Dow industrial average is closing up 151.39 points or 0.45% at 31912.45
- S&P index is up 17.01 points or 0.40% at 4297.15
- NASDAQ index is up 80.80 points or 0.62% at 13128.06
- Russell 2000 is up 4.73 points or 0.23% at 2021.34