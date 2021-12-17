The US major indices all closed lower today. The Dow industrial led the way with a -532 point decline more -1.48%. The NASDAQ index was the best of the worst day modest -0.07% one

The small-cap Russell 2000 but to the trend with a gain of 1%.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average -532.29 points or -1.48% at 35365.36

S&P index fell -48.05 points or -1.03% at 4620.62

NASDAQ index fell -10.76 points or -0.07% at 15169.67

Russell 2000-21.47 points or 1.0% 2173.93

For the week the results are disappointing as well:

Dow industrial average fell -1.59%

S&P index fell -1.85%

NASDAQ index felt -2.89%

Other highlights:

the Dow posted its fifth weekly loss in six trading weeks

NASDAQ index closes around 6% from its all-time high

Dow industrial average closes at 3% below its record high close

S&P index closes nearly 3% off its all-time highs

Technically, the NASDAQ index is closing just above its 100 day moving average at 15164.96. The low for the day at 14960.37 came up short of the swing low from December 3 at 14931.06.

