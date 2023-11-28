The major US indices are all in positive territory now with the gains led by the Dow industrial average (+0.34%).

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 118.3 points or 0.34% at 35453

S&P index up 8 points or 0.18% at 4558.55

NASDAQ index up 20.5 points or 0.15% at 14262

The NASDAQ index 2023 high close comes in at 14358.02. The current index price is 96 point away from that target. On Thursday of last week, the high price tested that level but backed off.

NASDAQ index is within shouting distance of 2023 high close

The S&P index high closing level for 2023 is at 4588.97. With the price at 4558, it is within 30 or so points away from that target.