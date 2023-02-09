The major US indices are moving to the upside at the US open. The gains come after declines yesterday that saw the major indices retrace most of the gains from Tuesday. Up and down activity prevails.

Today Disney earnings are helping the tone. They beat expectations as Bob Iger returns to the helm of the media and entertainment giant. The shares are up 3.9% in early trading.

Lower rates are also contributing to the better tone:

two year 4.437% -1.6 basis points

10 year 3.589% -4.6 basis points

30 year 3.646% -6.6 basis points

The U.S. Treasury will auction off 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET. The 10 year option was a huge success yesterday with strong international demand leading the charge.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average upper 240.32 points or 0.71% at 34189.34

S&P index up 33.73 points or 0.82% at 4151.58

NASDAQ index up 137.40 points or 1.15% at 12047.92

Russell 2000 up 16.08 points or 0.83% at 1958.68

The S&P index is moving further away from the 4100 level which was the swing highs from December. The 50% midpoint of the move down from the all-time high from early January 2022 comes in at 4155.10. The high price so far today has reached 4156.23 backed off.

S&P index bounces off 4100 this week

As we head toward the end of the trading week:

The NASDAQ index has been up for five consecutive weeks. It is so far clinging to week number six.