The major US indices are closing lower on the day as end of day selling pushes the indices toward their session lows.

The declines are being led by the Dow 30 which fell around -0.70%. The Nasdaq was trading marginally higher going into the close, but end of day selling pushed the index into negative territory. The S&P index closed between those extremes

The snapshot of the close is showing:

Dow Industrial Average fell -234.11 point or -0.71% at 32654.92

S&P index fell -12.55 points or -0.32% at 3969.68

NASDAQ index fell -11.43 points or -0.10% at 11455.55

Russell 2000 squeaked out a small gain of 0.72 points or +0.04% that 1896.98

For the trading month, the Dow led the declines. Today, the low for the month was reached at 32636.43 before rising modestly into the close. The Dow is now negative on the year (closed the year 33147.26). It also closed the month below it's 100 day moving average at 32995.20

The Dow is closing below close from last year and 100D MA

Below are the end of month changes:

The S&P index tested 200 day moving average on Friday but bounced higher (green line in the chart below). That moving average comes in at 3940.20. Going into the new trading month move below that 200 moving average and the lower 100 day moving average at 3919.32 would tilt the bias back to the downside for the broader S&P index.

The S&P index closed 2021 at 3839.49.