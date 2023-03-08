The major US indices are closing with mixed results:

Dow Industrial Average was the weakest of the three major indices. It fell -57.95 points or -0.18% at 32798.54

S&P index rose 5.71 points or 0.14% at 3992.07

NASDAQ index rose 45.68 points or 0.40% at 11576.01

Russell 2000 rose 0.75 points or +0.04% at 1879.48

The NASDAQ index is ending the day as the the strongest of the major indices. Looking at the hourly chart above, it closed just above its falling 100 hour moving average at 11574.03. In the new trading day a move above that 100 hour moving average would have traders targeting the 200 hour moving average at 11693.48. Getting above the 200 hour moving average is needed to increase the bullish bias.

Conversely, move back below and stay below the 100 hour moving average - and then move below the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the December 28 low at 11481.84 - would tilt the bias more to the downside