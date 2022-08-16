Dow industrial average is up for the 5th consecutive day

The Dow industrial average is trading near its high for the day and leads the way to the upside. It is currently up 240 points or 0.72% at 34153. The high price reached 34188.05. Looking at the daily chart, that high tested and moved above the 61.8% retracement of the 2022 trading range at 34164.29. That was the next key upside target and that target has been reached. However there is some selling which has now taken the price back below that level.

Recall from yesterday, the price moved and closed just above its 200 day moving average (green line in the chart above). That moving average currently comes in at 33889.26. It would take a move back below the 200 day moving average to worry the technical buyers above that level.

Looking at the other indices , the S&P is up 9.66 points or 0.23% lower 4306.88. It's high price reached 4313.04. It's 200 day moving average is a little higher at 4326.19.

The NASDAQ index is negative on the day. It is currently down -26.69 points or -0.20% at 13101.88. That is still well off the low of 33852.57