US stock indices are giving up their gains as profit-taking pushes shares lower. The NASDAQ index is now in a negative territory. Even Nvidia is now down -3.83%. The NASDAQ index was up 176.33 points at session highs. It is currently down -78 points or -0.48% at 16198.

The S&P indexes is in negative territory down -6.82 points or -0.16%. At session highs it was up 31.91 point.

Both the S&P and NASDAQ index reached new intraday all-time high prices. The S&P reached a high of 5189.26 while the NASDAQ index traded at 16449.70.

For the NASDAQ index it is breaking the old all-time high price from 2021 at 16212.23.