The US stocks opened higher, went even higher, but then gave up all/most of the gains into the close. The S&P and Dow did close higher for the 3rd day in a row. The Nasdaq 2-day win streak was snapped.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average was 40.45 points or 0.12% at 33431.43
- S&P index rose 2.78 points or 0.07% at 4048.43
- NASDAQ index fell -13.26 points or -0.11% at 11675.75
The Russell 2000 was not so lucky as it fell -28.50 points or -1.48% at 1899.75.
US yields gave up earlier declines and closed marginally higher on the day help to weaken the stocks:
- two year yield 4.888%, +2.7 basis points
- five year yield 4.259% +0.7 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.973% +1.0 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.907% +2.0 basis points
in other markets
- spot gold $-9.56 or -0.53% at $1846.09
- spot silver fell $-0.21 or -1.0% at $21.01
- WTI crude oil rose $0.91 or 1.14% or $80.59
- Bitcoin traded fairly steady at $22,367
In the forex, the EUR is the strongest of the majors while the NZD is the weakest. The AUD was also weaker head of the reserve Bank of Australia's interest-rate decision later on tonight (in the new trading day in Australia). The USD is ending the day mixed.