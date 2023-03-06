The US stocks opened higher, went even higher, but then gave up all/most of the gains into the close. The S&P and Dow did close higher for the 3rd day in a row. The Nasdaq 2-day win streak was snapped.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average was 40.45 points or 0.12% at 33431.43

S&P index rose 2.78 points or 0.07% at 4048.43

NASDAQ index fell -13.26 points or -0.11% at 11675.75

The Russell 2000 was not so lucky as it fell -28.50 points or -1.48% at 1899.75.

US yields gave up earlier declines and closed marginally higher on the day help to weaken the stocks:

two year yield 4.888%, +2.7 basis points

five year yield 4.259% +0.7 basis points

10 year yield 3.973% +1.0 basis points

30 year yield 3.907% +2.0 basis points

in other markets

spot gold $-9.56 or -0.53% at $1846.09

spot silver fell $-0.21 or -1.0% at $21.01

WTI crude oil rose $0.91 or 1.14% or $80.59

Bitcoin traded fairly steady at $22,367

In the forex, the EUR is the strongest of the majors while the NZD is the weakest. The AUD was also weaker head of the reserve Bank of Australia's interest-rate decision later on tonight (in the new trading day in Australia). The USD is ending the day mixed.