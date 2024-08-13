The major US stock indices are opening higher led by the NASDAQ index.

A snapshot of the market 4 minutes into the open is currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average 195.31 points or 0.50% at 39552.33

S&P index is trading up 43.85 points or 0.82% at 5388.23.

NASDAQ index of 205.59 points or 1.23% at 16986.20

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading higher by 12.91 points or 0.63% at 2075.00.

The NASDAQ index is opening above it 100-day moving average of 16905.43 (blue line on the chart below).

Looking at the US yields, they have moved lower after the PPI:

2 year yield 3.954%, -6.1 basis points

5-year yield 3.688%, -6.2 basis points

10 year yield 3.854%, -5.5 basis points

30-year yield 4.159% -3.9 basis points

