The major US stock indices are opening higher led by the NASDAQ index.
A snapshot of the market 4 minutes into the open is currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average 195.31 points or 0.50% at 39552.33
- S&P index is trading up 43.85 points or 0.82% at 5388.23.
- NASDAQ index of 205.59 points or 1.23% at 16986.20
The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading higher by 12.91 points or 0.63% at 2075.00.
The NASDAQ index is opening above it 100-day moving average of 16905.43 (blue line on the chart below).
Looking at the US yields, they have moved lower after the PPI:
- 2 year yield 3.954%, -6.1 basis points
- 5-year yield 3.688%, -6.2 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.854%, -5.5 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.159% -3.9 basis points
In other markets:
- crude oil is trading down $0.71 at $79.36
- Gold is trading down -$3.60 or -0.15% at $2468.30.
- Silver is trading down $0.33 or -1.18% at $27.63.
- Bitcoin is trading at $59,066. So far the high price today has remained below the $60,000 level of $59,931.