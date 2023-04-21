The up and down chop this week in the some of the major currency pairs, has some traders frustrated (when you think it is going down it goes up and visa versa), and some traders happy (the up and down range traders). The EURUSD and GBPUSD is non trending. The USDJPY is trying to reverse lower after reaching a key topside target on Wednesday.

To get up to speed, watch the morning technical video. Although there is some up and down volatility, there are still some levels that traders can eye for trading clues.