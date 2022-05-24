The data today threw a monkey wrench into the markets that were encouraged yesterday from Jamie Dimons comments about the economy.
Today, the markets are unsettled after flash PMI, new home sales, and Richmond Fed manufacturing index all showed weaker than expected numbers.
The housing market data is a concern as it represents an asset sector that has given consumers confidence despite stock market declines. Now it seems that shoe has dropped with the sharp fall in a new home sales and increased month supply. Fast-break the other way.
Taking a lap around the markets shows:
US stocks down led by the NASDAQ index as earnings fears increases but expectations that the Fed may continue to tighten until rates reached neutral. Meanwhile inflation remains a problem with gas prices at record high levels (Ukraine war is not over), and food prices also higher (REPEAT: Ukraine war is not over). What does all that do to
? earnings
Earnings
A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark.
Read this Term The NASDAQ is down over 400 points or -3.54% at 11128.40 S&P index -89 points or -2.23% 3884.84 Dow industrial average -137 points or -1.37% at 31442.73
US yields are lower on expectations the Fed may have to stop there tightenings earlier than expectations. What happens to the QT which has the Fed starting bond and MBS sales in June? Does the Fed tighten by 50 basis points 2 more times, hold their breathe, and hope for the best? The Fed desperately wanted to get rates higher and back to neutral, so that they could ease if things go the wrong way. They are still 100 to 150 basis points away from neutral. Meanwhile external forces from pandemic lockdowns in China to Russian invasion continues to influence supply of oil and other commodities and goods.
For today, the yields are lower:
2 year 2.493%, -13.2 basis points 10 year 2.734% -12.1 basis points 30 year 2.96%, -9.4 basis points
In other markets:
Gold is up $11.61 or 0.63% $1864.50 Silver is up $0.25 or 1.09% at $22.03 WTI crude oil is unchanged at $110.29 is back below 29,000 at $28,948.67 after trading up to $30,628 Bitcoin
Bitcoin
Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight.
In the forex, the USD is mixed with declines centered in the JPY, EUR and CHF. The greenback is still higher vs. the GBP as they ponder rate moves given the increased cost of living adjustments. The CAD, AUD and NZD are also higher as risk off flows may be sending investors out of their currencies.
The JPY is the strongest of the majors. The CAD is the weakest.
The strongest to weakest of the major currencies
