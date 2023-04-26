Meta will announce their earnings Earnings A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price Read this Term after the close. The estimates for its Q1 2023 earnings:

Revenue: $27.67 billion

EPS (Earnings Per Share): $2.01

Advertising Revenue: $26.76 billion

Family of Apps Revenue: $26.88 billion

Reality Labs Operating Losses: $3.8 billion

Meta has been focusing on improving its efficiency and cost-cutting measures. The company previously announced layoffs, affecting a significant number of employees, and has been striving for financial discipline.

Having said that, Meta faces challenges, including the losses generated by its metaverse operation (i.e., Reality Labs). Investors will be looking for improvements in this area. Additionally, Meta is expected to overcome the digital ad slowdown of the past year, and early data suggests a potential improvement in the digital ad market, with increased ad spend and positive engagement data on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta shares are trading at $209.62. That's up $2.07 or 1.00% . For the year, the price is up 76%. The price at the end of the year closed at $120.34.

Looking at the daily chart, although having a stellar year, the price is still well off the all-time high price of $384.33. Having said that, the price is above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from that high at $201.45. That level is close support now. Move below will give sellers more ammunition.

On the top side, the swing high from May 4, 2022 comes in at $224.30. That is just above the high price for the year at $222.11. Move above both would have traders targeting the 50% midpoint at $236.37.

