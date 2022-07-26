The major stock  indices  remain pressured with the NASDAQ index down nearly 2% ahead of some key earnings including Microsoft and Alphabet after the close.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average is down -241 points or -0.76% at 31749
  • S&P index down -49.13 or -1.24% at 3917.81
  • NASDAQ index -225.60 or -1.91% at 11558.10

The NASDAQ index is testing/dipping below its 100 hour moving average at 11566.41 (see blue line in the chart below). Stay below is more bearish:

NASDAQ
NASDAQ index is dipping below its 100 hour moving average
 NASDAQ  index is dipping below its 100 hour moving average

So what are investors expecting for the 2 key releases:

For Microsoft:

  • earnings-per-share $2.29
  • revenues $52.45 billion
  • earnings-per-share guidance for Q1 2022 $2.47
  • fiscal year 2022 $9.29
  • revenue guidance Q1 2022 $51.53 billion
  • revenue guidance FY 2022 $198.85 billion
  • revenue guidance fiscal year 2023 $225.82 billion

Looking at the hourly chart of Microsoft, it fell from its 100 hour moving average near $259.33 currently (blue line in the chart below) and also its 200 hour MA at $257.72. Momentum selling has taken the price all the way down to $249.57. It would take a move back above the 100 hour moving average to tilt the bias back to the upside.

MSFT
Microsoft has moved away from its 100/200 hour MAs

For Alphabet:

  • earnings-per-share earnings-per-share $1.28
  • revenues $69.95 billion
  • earnings-per-share guidance Q3 2022 $1.37
  • fiscal year 2022 EPS guidance $5.44
  • revenue guidance Q3 2022 $73.04 billion
  • revenue guidance fiscal year 2022 $294.27 billion
  • revenue guidance fiscal year 2023 $335.89 billion

Microsoft is trading down $8.48 were -3.27% currently at the moment, while Alphabet is trading down$-2.62 for -2.44% at $105.10.