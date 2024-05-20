Microsoft's Nadella introduces the Copilot+PCs. The PC was described as the fastest most AI ready Windows PC ever built
- 58% faster than M3 MacBook air
- Plan to integrate open AI's latest GPT model
- AMD, Qualcomm, Intel Partnership
- New copilot app on PCs
Shares of Microsoft are trading at $425.39 up $5.12 or 1.22%. Microsoft hi closing level is at $429.37 while its high intraday level reached $430.82. The current price is getting closer to those extremes. The recent low corrective price reached $388.38 on April 25. The price is up 9.54% since that low 17 days ago.
AMD shares are up $3.43 or 2.09%. Intel shares are up $0.35 or 1.10%, and Qualcomm shares are trading up $4.64 or 2.40%.