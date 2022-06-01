S&P
S&P index is back below its 200 hour moving average

The US stocks have continued their move to the downside. The S&P index is now below its 200 hour moving average at 4093.45. Stay below that level will keep the bears more in control. The NASDAQ is also back below its 200 hour moving average at 12063.39. The current price is at 11928.79, down -151 points or -1.25%.

The fall in stocks has led to the dollar moving higher as London traders look to exit

EURUSD
EURUSD tests key target levels

GBPUSD: The  GBPUSD  is also continuing its step to the downside, and has now moved below its 38.2% retracement of the move up from the May 13 low at 1.24705. That also took the price below the May 24 low near that same level. Swing lows from May 20 at 1.24507 and 1.24355 are the next downside targets. The low price has so far reached 1.24578.

GBPUSD
GBPUSD has moved down toward key swing area targets