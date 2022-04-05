The NASDAQ index is taking on more downside heat. The price is now down -325 points or -2.24% at 14207.50.
The decline in the S&P is less. It is currently down 53.52 points or -1.17% at 4529.28. However technically, the price has now moved back below its 100 day moving average of 4539.61. Bearish.
The 200 day moving average is down at 4489.33 and would be a another downside target on further selling momentum.
The index moved up the past two trading days, but has reversed the gains and now trades below the low from last Thursday.