The NASDAQ index is taking on more downside heat. The price is now down -325 points or -2.24% at 14207.50.

The decline in the S&P is less. It is currently down 53.52 points or -1.17% at 4529.28. However technically, the price has now moved back below its 100 day moving average of 4539.61. Bearish.

The 200 day moving average is down at 4489.33 and would be a another downside target on further selling momentum.

The index moved up the past two trading days, but has reversed the gains and now trades below the low from last Thursday.

NASDAQ index is back below its 100 day moving average