In the morning forex technical report, I take a look at the EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. The EURUSD moved to a key swing target and found willing sellers.

For the USDJPY, it held support at a key swing area, and moved back above the 100 hour MA. Can it stay above that MA level now?

The GBPUSD meanwhile made a break higher, but has shown some signs of some profit taking. The buyers and sellers are battling in the short term.

The RBA kept rates unchanged and the AUDUSD moved lower. THe price is below the 200 day MA now and looks toward the 100 and 200 hour MAs.