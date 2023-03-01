S&P index bounces off its 200 day moving average

The S&P index and NASDAQ index are both closing lower in the day. It's the second consecutive day to the downside for each of those broader indices. The Dow Industrial Average squeaked out a small gain on the day.

The S&P index tested its 200 day moving average at 3940.31. The low price reached 3939.05 just below that level. However the price rebounded and is closing

After the close the Tesla investor day will take place and could determine the early bias for tomorrow's trade. Focus will be on a lower price models, a Mexican plant and its details, and driving down the costs. Annual deliveries in 2022 came in at 1.31 million vehicles. That is up from 936,172 in 2021

Salesforce will also announce their earnings. Their shares closed at $167.35 up $3.77 or 2.3% on the day.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 5.86 points or 0.02% at 32662.57

S&P index fell -18.56 points or -0.47% at 3951.60

NASDAQ index fell -76.05 points or -0.66% at 11379.49

Russell 2000 rose 1.443 points or 0.08% at 1898.43

Salesforce earnings:

earnings-per-share $1.68 versus $1.36 expected

revenues $8.38 billion versus $7.99 billion estimate

forecasts EPS for fiscal year $7.12 – $7.14 versus expected $5.78

sees fiscal year revenues $34.5 billion – $34.7 billion versus expected $34.05 billion.

increase share buyback to $20 billion

Sees Q1 adjusted EPS in Q1 $1.60 – $1.61 versus expected $1.57

Shares are soaring in after hours trading with the price up 7%

Snowflake earnings:

revenues 589 million versus $576 million estimate

earnings-per-share $0.14 adjusted versus $0.04 estimate

Snowflake shares are trading down -3.24% despite the beat.