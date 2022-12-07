The broader S&P and Nasdaq are trying to stay above some MA support on their respective 4-hour chart today.

S&P stays above 200 bar MA on the 4-hour chart

For the S&P, it dipped below its 200 bar MA late yesterday. Today, the low at 3922.68, also fell below the MA at 3928.22, but the price is back above the level at 3945.28 currently.

For the Nasdaq index, the price fell to a low of 10088.82. It's 100 bar moving out on four hour chart comes in at 10906.49. The current price is trading at 10994. That's still down -20 points on their -0.18% but off its low levels. Stay above keeps the buyers and play. Last week, the price tested its 200 bar moving average on the top side, but could not sustain momentum above that key level.

The Nasdaq tested the 100 bar MA today and bounced