The Nasdaq Composite last week jumped following the miss in the US CPI report and went into consolidation ever since. The market doesn't expect the Fed to hike anymore and it's pricing in the first rate cut in May 2024.

At the moment, it looks like the market is still trading based on inflation and interest rate expectations, but the softening in the labour market as seen with the last NFP and Jobless Claims last week, is gathering pace and it's something to keep a close eye on.

Nasdaq Composite Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Nasdaq Composite Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that the Nasdaq Composite is consolidating at a key swing level at 14155 after the jump triggered by the miss in the US CPI report. The rally was overstretched as depicted by the distance from the blue 8 moving average. In such instances, we can generally see a pullback into the moving average or some consolidation before the next move.

Nasdaq Composite Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Nasdaq Composite 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price is now leaning on the upward trendline. This is where the buyers are likely to step in with a defined risk below the trendline to position for a break above the swing level and target the 14650 high. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to position for a drop back into the key support around the 13700 level.

Nasdaq Composite Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Nasdaq Composite 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that the price is diverging with the MACD right at the key resistance. This is generally a sign of weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. In this case, it might be a confirmation that we could indeed see a deeper pullback into the 13700 support but a breakout on either side should give the final answer.

Upcoming Events

This week is pretty empty on the data front with the US on holiday for Thanksgiving Day in the final part of the week. Tomorrow, we have the FOMC Meeting Minutes but it's unlikely to be market moving given that it's three-weeks old data. On Wednesday, we have the US Jobless Claims report which is probably going to be the most important release of the week. Finally, on Friday, we conclude the week with the latest US PMIs.