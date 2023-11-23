The Nasdaq Composite yesterday didn’t do much as the market participants were already looking forward to the holidays. On the data front, the US Jobless Claims beat expectations across the board, although one beat after a series of misses shouldn’t be that much of a deal. Overall, this rally is based on shaky grounds as it’s happening right when the US labour market is starting to show clearer signs of softening and the Fed is determined to keep rates high for longer. The bulls can still keep playing the upside, but reducing the risk would be a better idea.

Nasdaq Composite Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Nasdaq Composite Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that the Nasdaq Composite continues to target the cycle high at 14446. This incredible rally looks more like FOMO buying instead of a healthy bullish trend. The sellers are likely to lean on the cycle high with a defined risk above the level to position for a drop all the way back to the lows.

Nasdaq Composite Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Nasdaq Composite 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the momentum is starting to waning a bit as we get closer to the cycle high. The buyers might be taking some profits off the table around these levels and trigger a bigger pullback.

Nasdaq Composite Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Nasdaq Composite 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that the divergence with the MACD is getting bigger and bigger. This is generally a sign of weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. The price at the moment is trading inside a rising channel and we can expect the buyers to keep leaning on the lower bound of the channel to position for more upside. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to pile in and target the 13700 level.

Upcoming Events

Today the US is on holiday so the stock market will be closed. Tomorrow, we conclude the week with the latest US PMIs and the stock market will close early for Black Friday.