NASDAQ index moves to a new session low

US yields are lower after the weaker ISM data, and that initially pushed the NASDAQ back to the upside. The high price reached 12194.69. That took the price to -27.21 points on the day, but momentum faded and the price has moved down to a new session low. The current price is trading down -106 points are -0.87% at 12115.13.

The NASDAQ index on a Friday moved to a high price of 12227.93. That moved the price closer to the key double top from September 2022 and February 2023. Those highs came in near 12270. Going forward it would take a move above that area to increase bullish bias.

On the downside, the 61.8% retracement of the range since the August 2022 high comes in at 11999.84.

The S&P index players back into negative territory at -6.5 points or -0.15%. It moved as high as 18.34 points.

The Dow Industrial Average is still up 152.8 points or 0.46%. It traded as high as a +358.74 points on the day