The NASDAQ index is now down over -300 points. The Dow industrial average is down close to -700 points and the S&P index is down around -87 points. Percentage returns are down around -2.0% for each indices. The Russell 2000 is down close to 3%.

NASDAQ index is below the 61.8% retracement

Looking at the NASDAQ daily chart, the price has moved below the swing low from December at 14910.06 and is also below the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the October low at 14957.36.

The price is trading at the lowest level since October 18.

Looking at the S&P index, the price is moving closer to its 100 day moving average at 4522.73. The low price reached 4531.10.. Earlier December, the price that approach that moving average but found early buyers.

S&P index on the daily chart