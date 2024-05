NASDAQ on pace to closing at a new record high close

The NASDAQ index continues its run to the upside. The price is currently up 168 points or 1.0% at 16905. The run to the upside also takes a price above its all-time high closing level reached on Tuesday at 16832.62. Yesterday, the intraday high reached up to 16996.39 before reversing course and closing down on the day.

The NASDAQ is next is also on pace for its fifth weekly close higher.