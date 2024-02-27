Nasdaq is approaching the all-time high close at 16057.44.

While the Dow 30 index is lower, and the S&P is morbidly higher by 0.12%, the NASDAQ index is stretching to a new session high at 16045.34. That is getting closer to the all-time high close at 16057.44.

Recall from last week, the price high intraday reached up to 16134.22, but could not sustain momentum and closed below that all-time high closing level. The 16057.44 level was also broken on February 12 it to failed.

Will the market regroup for a final shove into the close?

PS the all-time intraday high reached 16212.23 back in November 2021.