TradeCompass: Nasdaq Price Prediction and Futures Analysis for Today (January 29, 2025)

At the time of this Nasdaq futures analysis, NQ is trading at 21,559. Below is the detailed breakdown of today's bullish and bearish scenarios for Nasdaq futures, aligned with the TradeCompass methodology.

Bearish Scenario for Nasdaq Futures Today

We turn bearish if the price drops below 21,547, a key level just under the 2nd upper standard deviation of VWAP from January 27, 2025. The following profit targets are set for this bearish move:

21,529.5 – Positioned just above the value area high (VAH) of January 28, 2025. 21,453 – Above critical levels that include: POC (Point of Control) from January 7, 2025.

from January 7, 2025. VAH levels from January 16 and 17, 2025. 21,427.5 – Close to yesterday's VWAP, offering an excellent opportunity for partial profit. 21,354 (Runner) – Above the POC of yesterday, for traders seeking extended bearish targets.

These targets reflect a strong bearish outlook if Nasdaq futures break below 21,547, offering clear levels to watch for potential downside momentum.

Bullish Scenario for Nasdaq Futures Today

We turn bullish if the price climbs above 21,580, signaling strength. The bullish profit targets are as follows:

21,619 – A solid level for taking partial profit. At this point, consider moving the stop to the entry to manage risk as the long position extends. 21,711 – Just below the POC of January 21, 2025, acting as the next bullish target. 21,759 – Positioned under the value area low (VAL) from January 21, 2025. 21,890 (Final target) – Just below the VAL of January 24, 2025, marking a potential strong rally completion.

These bullish targets provide actionable insights into potential price movement above key resistance levels for Nasdaq futures.

Nasdaq Price Prediction: Key Takeaways

Bearish Bias: Below 21,547, aiming for multi-level targets, including 21,529.5 and 21,427.5 as key milestones.

Below 21,547, aiming for multi-level targets, including 21,529.5 and 21,427.5 as key milestones. Bullish Bias: Above 21,565, with 21,619 and 21,711 offering meaningful profit zones.

Above 21,565, with 21,619 and 21,711 offering meaningful profit zones. Employ partial profit-taking strategies to lock in gains and manage risk effectively.

Why These Levels Matter for Today's Nasdaq Futures Analysis

Value Area (VA): The price range where 70% of trading volume occurs, reflecting the market's accepted price levels.

The price range where 70% of trading volume occurs, reflecting the market's accepted price levels. VAH/VAL: The upper and lower boundaries of the Value Area, often acting as resistance or support.

The upper and lower boundaries of the Value Area, often acting as resistance or support. POC: The price level with the highest volume traded, indicating a strong liquidity zone.

The price level with the highest volume traded, indicating a strong liquidity zone. VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): A dynamic average that helps traders identify market sentiment and potential reversal points.

Understanding these levels in today’s Nasdaq futures trading can help traders identify high-probability setups and manage trades effectively.

Nasdaq Futures Trading Disclaimer

Trade Nasdaq futures at your own risk. Visit ForexLive.com for additional perspectives on today’s markets and trading insights. Visit ForexLive.com for additional views.