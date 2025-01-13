TradeCompass: Nasdaq 100 E-mini Futures Analysis – 13 January 2025

Financial Instrument: Nasdaq 100 E-mini Futures (NQ Futures)

Price at the Time of Analysis: 20885

Key Levels and Trade Scenarios for Nasdaq 100 Futures Today

Bullish Above: 20986

Why Bullish Above:

If Nasdaq 100 futures surpass 20986, the price would trade above today’s VWAP, the developing Value Area High (VAH), and Friday’s VAH. This move signals strong bullish momentum and could attract additional buying activity.

Bullish Profit Targets for Nasdaq 100 Futures Today:

21062 – Just below Friday’s VWAP, a critical institutional level. 21100 – Friday’s Point of Control (POC), a high-volume price level. 21173 – Below Friday’s VAH and the first upper standard deviation of VWAP, where resistance may strengthen.

Bearish Below: 20957.5

Why Bearish Below:

A move below 20957.5 would push the price under the VAH of the past two days, including today. This suggests increasing selling pressure in Nasdaq futures analysis today .

Bearish Profit Targets for Nasdaq 100 Futures Today:

20853 – The VAH from two days ago, providing an initial target for shorts. 20712 – Just above the mid-November lows, a significant support zone. 20558 – Near the VAHs from early November, a likely runner target for bearish momentum.

Educational Insights for Nasdaq 100 Futures Traders

VWAP in Nasdaq Futures Analysis

The Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a vital tool in Nasdaq futures trading, as it helps identify where the majority of trading volume is concentrated at specific price levels.

How to Use VWAP Effectively: Use it to spot dynamic support and resistance zones in Nasdaq futures analysis today . Assess shifts in institutional activity as the price crosses above or below the VWAP. Combine VWAP with other key levels, such as VAH and POC, to fine-tune trade entries and exits.



Value Area in Nasdaq 100 Futures Today

Understanding the Value Area:

The Value Area represents the price range where 70% of trading activity occurs, offering traders valuable insights into market sentiment and balance. Bullish Strategy: Enter longs near the Value Area Low (VAL) and target the VAH or higher levels. Bearish Strategy: Short near the VAH and aim for VAL or lower targets. Integrate Value Area analysis with Delta and VWAP data for stronger trade confirmations.

The Value Area represents the price range where 70% of trading activity occurs, offering traders valuable insights into market sentiment and balance.

Disclaimer

This Nasdaq futures analysis is intended for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Trading in Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures involves significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Always trade responsibly and manage your risk appropriately.

Visit ForexLive.com for more insights and updates on Nasdaq futures.

This Nasdaq futures analysis provides a clear "compass" for navigating today’s market. Use the outlined bullish and bearish thresholds to anticipate price movements and manage your trades effectively. Incorporate partial profit-taking strategies to secure gains while balancing risk and reward.