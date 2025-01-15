TradeCompass: Nasdaq 100 E-mini Futures Analysis – 14 January 2025

Financial Instrument: Nasdaq 100 E-mini Futures (NQ Futures)

Price at the Time of Analysis: 20940

Key Levels and Trade Scenarios for Nasdaq 100 Futures Today

Bullish Above: 21020

Why Bullish Above:

If Nasdaq 100 futures surpass 21020, the price will clear yesterday’s Point of Control (POC) and break above the psychologically significant 21000 level. This move confirms bullish momentum and opens opportunities for long trades.

Bullish Profit Targets for Nasdaq 100 Futures Today:

21036 – An early resistance level suitable for partial profit-taking. 21065 – Aligned with the VWAP of January 12, a critical institutional level. 21098 – Just below the POC of January 12, marking an extended bullish target.

Bearish Below: 20898

Why Bearish Below:

A move below 20898 puts the price under yesterday’s Value Area Low (VAL), signaling increased selling pressure and validating short positions.

Bearish Profit Targets for Nasdaq 100 Futures Today:

20861 – A high-value node (HVN), offering an initial target for shorts. 20833 – Just above the VWAP of January 13, a strong support level. 20772 – Above the POC of January 13, serving as a deeper runner target for bearish trades.

Educational Insights for Nasdaq 100 Futures Traders

VWAP in Nasdaq 100 Futures Analysis

The Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a cornerstone for analyzing intraday trends in Nasdaq 100 futures.

How to Use VWAP in Trading Today: Monitor price movements around VWAP to identify support and resistance zones. VWAP often reflects institutional activity, with buying below and selling above the level. Combine VWAP with other key levels like POC and VAL to confirm trade setups in NQ Futures analysis today .



Value Area in Nasdaq 100 Futures Today

Why the Value Area Matters:

The Value Area defines where 70% of the trading volume occurs, helping traders pinpoint crucial levels like VAH, VAL, and POC. Bullish Strategy: Look for long trades near VAL and target VAH or beyond. Bearish Strategy: Short positions near VAH, aiming for VAL or deeper levels. Use Value Area analysis alongside VWAP and Delta data to enhance trade accuracy in Nasdaq 100 futures today .

Disclaimer

This Nasdaq 100 futures analysis is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Trading in NQ Futures involves risks and may not suit all investors. Always manage your risk carefully and trade responsibly.

This Nasdaq 100 futures analysis offers a clear "compass" for navigating today’s market. Use the defined bullish and bearish thresholds to anticipate price movements and execute trades with confidence, while incorporating partial profit-taking strategies to manage risk and lock in profits.