The NASDAQ index continues its run to the upside and has traded up over a 100 points to a high of 17028.26.

Nvidia chairs gap higher today

Nvidia leads the march higher. It's shares are currently up to $69.30 or 6.53% at $1134.35 after gapping higher for the 2nd time since the earnings release on Wednesday. The high price today reached $1136.

Just prior to its earnings last week, the price closed the day at $949.50. Since then the price is up 18.85%.