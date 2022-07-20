The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term index is leading the way to the upside with a new session high being reached at 11903.28. The current prices trading at11902.993 up 189 points or 1.62%. The NASDAQ index is up 4 of the last 5 trading days.

Meanwhile the S&P is up 28.74 points or 0.73% at 3965.35. The Dow industrial average is up 63 points or 0.20% at 31891

Looking at the daily chart above, the price has filled the gap from the June 9 to June 10 trading day (above 11754.24). Recall from yesterday, the price moved above swing highs from June 27 and July 8 at 11677.49 and 11689.70 respectively.

Both breaks are bullish developments, but there is work to do to give the buyers more confidence and control.

The 38.2% retracement of the move down from the March high comes in at 12124.37 and represents the next key target on the topside. Above that the June high at 12320.12 and the falling 100 day moving average at 12454.96 would be targeted.

Looking back at the March 29 high, the price tested that key 100 day moving average and found willing sellers. That gave the sellers the g-ahead to push lower and eventually led to the run lower to the June low at 10565.14.

The NASDAQ has not closed above its 100 day moving average since January 4, 2022. Getting above that level is key to shift the longer term bias more to the upside. However, like in March, I would expect willing sellers to line up against that MA if tested, with stops on a break above.