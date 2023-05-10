The NASDAQ index is trading to a new session high. The new high comes in at 12337.69. The current price is trading at 12326.78 up 147.6 points or 1.21%.
Looking at the hourly chart, the move to the upside today is moving away from a ceiling area between 12245.43 and 12269.55. If the price can stay above that area, it would increase the bullish bias for the index.
The index is being supported by Alphabet which is up $4.88 or 4.54% as investors react positively to the developers conference. Nvidia is up 1.21%, Microsoft is up 1.72%, Amazon is up 3.35% and Apple is up 0.95%.