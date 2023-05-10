NASDAQ breaks above the ceiling

The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index is trading to a new session high. The new high comes in at 12337.69. The current price is trading at 12326.78 up 147.6 points or 1.21%.

Looking at the hourly chart, the move to the upside today is moving away from a ceiling area between 12245.43 and 12269.55. If the price can stay above that area, it would increase the bullish bias for the index.

The index is being supported by Alphabet which is up $4.88 or 4.54% as investors react positively to the developers conference. Nvidia is up 1.21%, Microsoft is up 1.72%, Amazon is up 3.35% and Apple is up 0.95%.