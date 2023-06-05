The major indices are mixed with the NASDAQ index extending higher while the Dow Industrial Average is down on day.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average -117.56 points or -0.35% at 33645.21
- S&P up 6.95 points or 0.16% at 4289.33
- NASDAQ index up 55.62 points or 0.42% at 13296.39.
Apple shares remain solidly higher by $3.05 or 1.69% at 183.98. Apple shares traded to a new all-time high of $184.33. The Apple worldwide developers conference will take place today.
Looking at the NASDAQ index it is staying above - and moving away - from the 50% midpoint of the move down from the all-time high at 13172.02.. The price is trading at the highest level since April 2022.